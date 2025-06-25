Over 27,000 People Donated Blood On Gautam Adani’s Birthday

To commemorate the 63rd birthday of Gautam Adani, the Adani Foundation launched one of India’s largest blood donation initiatives on June 24, 2025. Held across 206 cities in 21 states and two union territories, the drive surpassed its own 2024 record of 25,282 units by collecting 27,661 units, equivalent to over 11,100 litres of blood.



“This act of seva will touch countless lives,” said Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation. “I deeply thank our Adani Parivaar for stepping forward and making this act of seva count.”



Backed by a Robust Medical Team

The initiative was powered by the Adani Healthcare team, in partnership with Red Cross blood banks and various government hospitals. Over 3,000 professionals—including doctors, paramedics, data operators, and administrative staff—were mobilised from across the group. This effort reinforces how private-sector coordination can support public health infrastructure at scale.



For the first time, the campaign extended internationally with blood donation camps held at the Colombo West International Terminal in Sri Lanka and Dar-es-Salaam Port in Tanzania. More than 100 volunteers from these locations joined the initiative, expanding the reach of what had historically been a domestic event.



Life-Saving Numbers

The collected blood is expected to aid over 83,000 patients. It will be used to prepare multiple components—Whole Blood, PCV, Platelet Concentrates, Plasma, Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP), Cryoprecipitate, and Albumin—offering critical support for surgeries, emergency care, and chronic treatments.



The annual blood donation drive, which began in 2011, aligns with Shri Gautam Adani’s philosophy: “Seva hi Sadhana hai” (service is worship). The event reflects the Foundation’s broader focus on inclusive development and grassroots engagement.



