Own a Plot Near Noida Airport for Just ₹7.5 Lakh! Yeida’s Big Affordable Housing Push for EWS

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is gearing up to launch a major affordable housing scheme targeting the economically weaker sections (EWS), offering plots near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar for just Rs 7.5 lakh.

3,000 Plots in First Phase, More to Follow

The scheme, pending approval in Yeida's board meeting on June 18, will initially offer 3,000 residential plots measuring 30 square metres each in sectors 18 and 20.

Officials hinted the number could increase to 8,000 plots, given the growing demand for low-cost housing in the region, which is fast becoming an industrial and investment magnet.

“This region is witnessing rapid industrialization. We are bringing this scheme to ensure affordable housing for workers like factory staff, guards, and domestic help,” said Yeida CEO Arun Vir Singh.

Airport Proximity, Industrial Boom Driving Demand

Located near the under-construction Noida International Airport, the sectors along the Yamuna Expressway are seeing rising interest from both domestic and global investors.

With new factories and service sector units being set up, there is urgent need for housing tailored to EWS income groups, particularly those earning up to ₹3 lakh per annum.

Just ₹7.5 Lakh—Pay in EMIs Over 7 Years

Each plot is priced at ₹7.5 lakh, and buyers will be allowed to pay in easy instalments over seven years. To be eligible for allotment via lucky draw, applicants must submit 10% of the plot cost upfront.

Special Reservations for Local Workers, Defence Veterans

Yeida has reserved:

29% of plots for those working in projects within the Yeida area



5% for retired defence personnel



5% for Yeida employees



Officials noted that more plots may be added if demand surges after the initial response.

Who Can Apply?

The scheme is open to:

Factory workers

Security personnel

Domestic workers

Others earning up to ₹3 lakh annually

Launch Details Soon