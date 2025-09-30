Pace Digitek IPO Closes Today: Know GMP, Price Band, And Other Key Details

Pace Digitek Limited is a multi-disciplinary solutions provider with a primary focus on the telecom infrastructure industry. Its Initial Public Offering (IPO) will be listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The Pace Digitek Ltd. IPO is a book-building issue amounting to Rs 819.15 crores. This offering consists of an entirely fresh issue of 3.74 crore shares valued at Rs 819.15 crores.

Pace Digitek IPO Listing Date

Bidding for the Pace Digitek IPO opened on September 26, 2025, and will close today, September 30, 2025. The allotment details for the Pace Digitek IPO are expected to be finalised on October 1, 2025.

Pace Digitek IPO's Price Band, Lot size, and other Key Details

The IPO price range is set between Rs 208 and Rs 219 per share. The minimum application lot size is 68 shares, which requires a minimum investment of Rs 14,892 for retail investors.

For small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII), the minimum investment is 14 lots, totalling ₹208,488. For large Non-Institutional Investors (bNII), the requirement is 68 lots, amounting to ₹1,012,656.

The book running lead manager is Unistone Capital Pvt.Ltd, and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Pace Digitek IPO GMP Today

As of the morning of September 30, 2025, at 11:53 AM, the grey market premium (GMP) for Pace Digitek shares is Rs 5, according to Market Tracker. This indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 224 per share, approximately 2.28% higher than the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 219.

About The Company

Pace Digitek Limited is a leading provider of telecom infrastructure solutions that operates across three key sectors:

Telecom: Manufactures passive telecom equipment, offers tower maintenance, and executes turnkey projects like tower erection and OFC network development.

Manufactures passive telecom equipment, offers tower maintenance, and executes turnkey projects like tower erection and OFC network development. Energy: Focuses on solar projects, telecom tower solarisation, rural electrification, and lithium-ion battery systems.

Focuses on solar projects, telecom tower solarisation, rural electrification, and lithium-ion battery systems. ICT: Provides surveillance systems, smart classrooms, and agricultural smart kiosks.

Through its subsidiary, Lineage Power Pvt Ltd, Pace Digitek supplies power management and solar solutions specifically designed for telecom towers. The company operates two manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, where it produces telecom equipment and lithium-ion batteries.