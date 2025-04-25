Pakistan Closing Airspace May Affect 50 International Routes: IndiGo

IndiGo on Friday said that the closure of Pakistan's airspace may affect 50 international flights by disrupting them.

IndiGo said that due to these restrictions it has had to cancel flights to Almaty in Kazakhstan and Tashkent in Uzbekistan from April 27 to May 7.

The airline said in a statement that it might have to make certain adjustments on flight schedules on these 50 international routes due to the closure of Pakistan's airspace.

“With the same restrictions and limited rerouting options, unfortunately Almaty and Tashkent are outside the operational range of IndiGo’s current fleet. Hence flights to Almaty stand cancelled from 27th of April until at least 7th of May and to Tashkent from 28th of April until 7th May 2025,” it said.

IndiGo's Post On X

Previously, the Indian airline took to posting on X, and said that a few of its international flights may get impacted due to the closure of Pakistan's airspace, saying, "Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and assist impacted customers with the best possible alternatives…We’re closely monitoring the situation following the sudden airspace closure by Pakistan. Some of our international flights remain impacted."