Pakistan's Oil Import Bill Surges From $300 Million To $800 Million - Here's What You Need To Know

Pakistan Oil Shock: In the backdrop of surging crude oil prices, and global supply chain disruption, Pakistan is reeling under an energy shock as the South Asian country's oil import bill skyrocketed to $800 million from $300 million.

The jump in its import bill comes after the recent stalemate in Iran-US peace talks, which has increase global uncertainty, and placed pressure on the import bill of several Asian economies.

The rising import bill of Pakistan is expected to spread across Pakistan’s economy such as agriculture, transport, food prices and household consumption.

Economist Kamran Butt told Dawn that oil price increases typically trigger a chain reaction. “They increase transportation costs, push up the prices of daily-use commodities and food items, raise the overall cost of living, reduce purchasing power, increase poverty and unemployment, slow economic activity and eventually fuel public discontent,” he said.

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In its statement, the central bank said prolonged conflict in the Middle East had intensified risks to the macroeconomic outlook.

“Global energy prices, freight charges and insurance premiums continue to remain significantly above pre-conflict levels,” it noted.

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Meanwhile, the import reliance places pressure on Pakistan’s energy demand, which is exposed to global oil price hikes.

Analysts cited by Al Jazeera said the impact is compounded by Pakistan’s dependence on remittances from workers in Gulf countries, which could be affected by the regional conflict.