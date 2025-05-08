Pakistan Stock Market Crashes Nearly 7%, Trading Halted After India’s Operation Sindoor

The Karachi Stock Exchange witnessed a sharp sell-off on Thursday, triggering an early market closure at 1:30 PM after the benchmark KSE-100 index tumbled nearly 7,000 points amid reports of drone strikes in multiple cities. The steep fall prompted trading suspension, reflecting panic among investors and heightened geopolitical tensions.

However, there were early morning gains; the benchmark KSE-100 index surgedby 1.7%, or 1,850 points, offering investors a temporary respite.

However, by 12:33 PM, these gains had completely reversed. Currently, as ofwriting, the KSE-100 is trading at 108,121.24, marking a decline of 1,914.72 pointsor 1.76% from the opening level of 110,842.45.

At 1:00 PM, the index continued its downward trend, settling at 107,080.66, downby 2,928.37 points or 2.66%.

According to TradingView data, the KSE-100 has experienced the followingdeclines:

●1.69% over the past 24 hours

●4.21% over the last 5 days