Pakistan Stock Market Today: After $1.3 Trillion Wipeout, Karachi 100 Index Jumps 9%

The Pakistan stock market today staged a dramatic recovery, with the Karachi Stock Exchange 100 Index (KSE-100) jumping nearly 9%.

At the moment of writing this story, the stock is up by 8.84% or 9,475.49 points to 116,650.12 as of 11:08 AM on Monday, May 12. The surge follows a weekend ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, bringing much-needed relief to markets reeling from geopolitical instability and financial stress.



India-Pakistan Tensions De-Escalate

After days of military escalation involving missile and drone attacks on each other’s installations, India and Pakistan announced a mutual ceasefire over the weekend. The development has significantly calmed tensions, resulting in a positive reaction across financial markets.

IMF Bailout Offers Financial Cushion

Adding to the optimism was the announcement of a $2.3 billion bailout package by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), confirmed on May 9 in Washington. While India abstained from voting, the IMF approval has injected much-needed confidence into Pakistan’s struggling economy.



Last Week’s Carnage Still Fresh

Despite today’s rally, the market is still recovering from one of its sharpest declines in recent history. Between May 7 and May 9, the KSE-100 index plunged over 10%, including a 6,400-point fall in a single day, wiping out $1.3 trillion in market value, as per open sources. The panic sell-off was triggered by escalating border tensions and uncertainty around IMF negotiations.

