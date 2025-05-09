Panic Buying Due To India-Pakistan Tensions? Indian Oil Issues Statement

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate following the launch of Operation Sindoor, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has issued a public advisory to quell fears of potential fuel and LPG shortages. The reassurance comes amid growing concerns over supply chain disruptions and panic buying, especially in border cities placed on high alert.



In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), IOCL said, "#IndianOil has ample fuel stocks across the country and our supply lines are operating smoothly. “

The company also added in the tweet that there is no need to panic buying.

The post reads “There is no need for panic buying—fuel and LPG is readily available at all our outlets. Help us serve you better by staying calm and avoiding unnecessary rush. This will keep our supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all."





Border Cities on Edge, But Supplies Stable

Heightened alert levels have been reported in several northern and western cities, including Jammu, Pathankot, and Amritsar, following increased military deployments and cross-border hostilities. Despite these developments, IOCL emphasized that its critical infrastructure remains unaffected and fully operational across the country.



The company's statement comes in the wake of rising fears triggered by recent hostilities. India launched Operation Sindoor in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, destroying nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This led to retaliatory shelling by Pakistan on Thursday night across the Line of Control (LoC), targeting civilian areas and Indian Army installations in Uri, Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Karnah sectors.



Indian Forces Respond, Situation Under Control

The Indian Army has reportedly neutralized the attacks successfully. Explosions were heard as Indian air defence units intercepted Pakistani drones over Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, further intensifying the security atmosphere.

