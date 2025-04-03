Passive Income Stocks: Top 10 Dividend Yielding Stocks of April 2025

Investing in dividend shares is an excellent method to earn passive income, as such stocks pay out a portion of their earnings to the shareholders regularly. Stocks with high dividend yield offer steady cash returns, and thus they are suitable for long-term investors.

As per Indmoney, in April 2025, some Indian stocks were notable due to their good dividend payouts, which provided a combination of stability and returns. Here are the top 10 dividend-paying stocks this month, listed in rank order by their dividend percentage yield.

Top 10 High Dividend Yield Stocks

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd – 91.29%

A small-cap healthcare stock with a price of Rs 73.00.

This small-cap healthcare company has the highest dividend yield, making it an excellent choice for passive income investors.

Xchanging Solutions Ltd – 16.78%

An IT services company trading at Rs 85.95. A small-cap IT services firm offering substantial dividend payouts along with steady price movements.

Vedanta Ltd – 10.87%

A large-cap metal giant priced at Rs 530 A large-cap mining and metals giant, marked as a ‘BUY’ stock, ensuring strong cash flows and dividend stability.

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd – 7.49%

A small-cap financial firm priced at Rs 8.90. A small-cap financial services company providing stable dividend income, though priced very low.

Embassy Office Parks REIT – 7.29%

India’s first listed REIT, trading at Rs 365.49 India’s first listed real estate investment trust (REIT), marked as a ‘BUY’ stock, offering consistent dividend payouts.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd – 6.98%

A large-cap oil leader priced at Rs 127.70. A large-cap oil sector leader with a ‘BUY’ rating, ensuring reliable dividend distributions to shareholders.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd – 6.87%

A large-cap petroleum stock trading at Rs 278.47 A large-cap petroleum company that provides stable dividend income while benefiting from government policies.

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd – 6.78%

A small-cap chemical company priced at Rs 19.81. A small-cap chemical company offering a solid dividend yield despite its low stock price.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd – 6.62%

A mid-cap oil firm trading at Rs 360.35. A mid-cap oil giant with a ‘BUY’ rating, ensuring strong dividend returns for long-term investors.

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd – 6.28%

A small-cap textile company with a price of Rs 277.05. A small-cap textile company with a steady dividend payout, making it attractive for passive income seekers.

