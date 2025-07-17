Patanjali’s Big Bonus Move: Free Shares Announced for the First Time Ever—Full Details Inside

Patanjali Foods Ltd., formerly known as Ruchi Soya, has announced its first bonus share issue since its rebranding. The board, during its meeting held on July 17, approved the issuance of bonus shares in a 2:1 ratio. This means shareholders will receive two bonus shares for every one share they currently hold. The record date for eligibility is yet to be announced.

Maiden Bonus issue

This is the first time Patanjali Foods has rolled out a bonus issue, signaling a move to reward long-term investors and boost shareholder value. The company confirmed the decision in a regulatory filing and noted that further details will be shared in due course.

Past Dividends

Patanjali Foods has maintained a consistent dividend payout record. It declared interim dividends of Rs 8 per share in November 2023 and Rs 6 in March 2024. The company also announced final dividends of Rs 6 in September 2023 and Rs 5 in September 2022.

Renaming of the company

The company’s transformation began in 2019 when Patanjali Ayurved acquired Ruchi Soya for Rs 4,350 crore via the insolvency resolution route. Post-acquisition, the entity was rebranded as Patanjali Foods. In 2022, it launched a follow-on public offer (FPO) worth Rs 4,300 crore, which helped repay outstanding debt and stabilize operations.

Stock Performance