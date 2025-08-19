Patel Retail IPO: Check Price Band, GMP, Issue Size and Other Details

Updated 19 August 2025 at 11:25 IST
Patel Retail Limited launched its Rs 242.76 crore initial public offering (IPO) on August 19, 2025.
The three-day bidding window will close on August 21, with allotment finalization expected on August 22. The company plans to list its shares on both the NSE and BSE on August 26, 2025.
Patel Retail IPO Details
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 0.85 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 217.21 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 0.10 crore shares worth Rs 25.55 crore.
Patel Retail IPO GMP Today
According to market tracker websites, Patel Retail IPO GMP today (August 19, 9:55 AM) stands at Rs 45 per share. Considering the price band of Rs 237–255, the estimated listing price is pegged around ₹300. This translates into an expected listing gain of nearly 17.65% for investors who secure allotment.
Patel Retail IPO: Price Band, Lot Size, and Reservation
The IPO price band has been set between Rs 237 and Rs 255 per share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum lot of 58 shares, requiring an investment of ₹13,746 at the upper price band. For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum bid is 14 lots (812 shares), amounting to ₹2,07,060, while big NIIs (bNII) must bid for at least 68 lots (3,944 shares), aggregating to ₹10,05,720.
The issue also includes a reservation of 51,000 shares for employees, who will get an exclusive discount of Rs 20 per share from the issue price.
Patel Retail’s Business Model and Expansion
Founded in 2008, Patel Retail Limited operates primarily in tier-III cities and suburban pockets of Maharashtra under the brand “Patel’s R Mart.” As of May 31, 2025, the company managed 43 stores spread across Thane and Raigad districts, covering a total retail space of approximately 1,78,946 square feet.
To strengthen margins, Patel Retail has expanded into private label products, including:
Patel Fresh – pulses and ready-to-cook items
Indian Chaska – spices, ghee, and papad
Blue Nation – men’s wear
Patel Essentials – home improvement products
Patel Retail IPO Lead Managers and Registrar
Fedex Securities Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 19 August 2025 at 11:25 IST