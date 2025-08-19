Patel Retail IPO: Check Price Band, GMP, Issue Size and Other Details

Patel Retail IPO Details

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 0.85 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 217.21 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 0.10 crore shares worth Rs 25.55 crore.



Patel Retail IPO GMP Today

According to market tracker websites, Patel Retail IPO GMP today (August 19, 9:55 AM) stands at Rs 45 per share. Considering the price band of Rs 237–255, the estimated listing price is pegged around ₹300. This translates into an expected listing gain of nearly 17.65% for investors who secure allotment.



Patel Retail IPO: Price Band, Lot Size, and Reservation

The IPO price band has been set between Rs 237 and Rs 255 per share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum lot of 58 shares, requiring an investment of ₹13,746 at the upper price band. For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum bid is 14 lots (812 shares), amounting to ₹2,07,060, while big NIIs (bNII) must bid for at least 68 lots (3,944 shares), aggregating to ₹10,05,720.



The issue also includes a reservation of 51,000 shares for employees, who will get an exclusive discount of Rs 20 per share from the issue price.



Patel Retail’s Business Model and Expansion

Founded in 2008, Patel Retail Limited operates primarily in tier-III cities and suburban pockets of Maharashtra under the brand “Patel’s R Mart.” As of May 31, 2025, the company managed 43 stores spread across Thane and Raigad districts, covering a total retail space of approximately 1,78,946 square feet.



To strengthen margins, Patel Retail has expanded into private label products, including:

Patel Fresh – pulses and ready-to-cook items

Indian Chaska – spices, ghee, and papad

Blue Nation – men’s wear

Patel Essentials – home improvement products

