Pay Day Boost! Cognizant To Hike Salaries For 80% Of Eligible Staff From Nov 1

Information Technology (IT) services giant Cognizant has announced that a large section of its workforce will see a pay hike later this year. The India-Founded firm stated on Thursday August 14, that around 80% of eligible employees — primarily in roles up to the Senior Associate level — will receive merit-based salary increases effective November 1, 2025. According to the company, the quantum of the increment will vary depending on geography and individual performance. In India, one of Cognizant’s largest talent hubs, employees with a strong track record of consistent performance are set to receive hikes in the high single digits, the company claimed. “Top performers will receive the highest increases,” a company spokesperson said in an official state They added that many associates have already enjoyed the most substantial bonuses of the past three years, signalling Cognizant’s intent to reward sustained contributions.

The move follows the company’s robust second-quarter performance. For the quarter ended June 30, Cognizant reported an 8.1% year-on-year revenue growth, bringing in $5.25 billion. The firm also achieved record bookings worth $27.8 billion over the trailing twelve months, underlining solid demand for its services.



Notably, Cognizant added about 7,500 employees between April and June, pushing its global workforce past the 300,000 mark. Looking ahead, the company plans to hire between 15,000 and 20,000 fresh graduates in 2025, a sign of continued expansion despite a challenging global IT market.



The salary hike announcement is also in line with Cognizant’s strategic push into emerging technologies. Earlier this year, the NASDAQ-listed company committed $1 billion towards building Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities. This investment is earmarked for talent development, the establishment of AI Labs, and the creation of customized AI-driven solutions for clients across industries.



Industry observers note that Cognizant’s decision to grant pay hikes to such a large portion of its eligible staff could help bolster employee morale, improve retention, and reinforce the company’s competitive positioning in the talent market, especially as global IT firms balance growth ambitions with cost discipline.