Paytm Introduces 'Hide Payment' Feature To Help Users Manage Privacy, Step-By-Step Guide To Use

Paytm, the digital payments app on Monday has introduced a new privacy feature which will enable users to hide select transactions from their payment history.

What Is The 'Hide Payment' Feature?

Through the 'Hide Payment' feature, users can now hide and unhide transactions from their payment history. This feature offers users greater control over how their records are displayed while keeping all transactions accessible in a secure way, whenever needed.

This feature has been designed in response to customer feedback and addresses the need for greater discretion in managing everyday payments, whether it's a surprise gift, late-night food order, a pharmacy visit, or a personal purchase from a local shop.

"Our focus has always been on understanding what out customers need, and that continues to guide our mobile payment innovations. With 'Hide Payment', we're enabling individuals to hide and unhide transactions while maintaining privacy. It's a thoughtful addition that brings more control and comfort to everyday payments," the spokesperson of Paytm said.

Step-By-Step Guide To Use Paytm's 'Hide Payment' Feature

To hide a transaction:

1. Open the Paytm app and go to "Balance & History."

2. Swipe left on the payment you wish to hide.

3. When the option appears, tap on "Hide."

4. Confirm by selecting "Yes" on the confirmation prompt.

5. The payment will now be hidden from your payment history.