Paytm Q1 Results 2025-2026 Date, Time: Quarterly Earnings Schedule Of Vijay Shekhar Sharma-Led Fintech Company

One97 Communications, the parent company of digital payments platform Paytm, has also shared when it will report its April–June quarter numbers. | Image: Reuters

Paytm Q1 Results 2025-2026 Date, Time: As the Q1 earnings season picks up pace, digital payments firm Paytm is gearing up to announce its financial results for the April–June 2025 quarter. The payment aggregator disclosed this in an exchange report on July 12, 2025.

Operated by One97 Communications, the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company has faced a challenging journey on the stock market since its IPO in November 2021. With its stock now trading well below the issue price, all eyes are on the upcoming results to see how the company is performing in FY26.

Paytm Q1 Results 2026 Date and Time

In the exchange filing, Paytm told the bourses that the company's Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, to evaluate and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"...we wish to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of One 97 Communications Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025," the company said in exchange filings.

Paytm announced its Q4 results at around 4:45 PM on 6th May, 2025. Therefore, it is expected that the company will declare its Q1 FY26 results at around the same time on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Further, the Company will hold its earnings conference call for investors and analysts on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, from 06:00 pm to 06:45 pm to discuss the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company shall remain closed for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives till Thursday, July 24, 2025, the company said in its exchange filing.

Paytm Q4 Results 2025

One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has reported a narrower loss of Rs 545 crore for the quarter ended March 31. This is an improvement compared to a loss of around Rs 551 crore in the same period last year. The company said the reduction in payment processing charges and lower employee expenses helped improve the bottom line.

During the quarter, Paytm recorded a notional loss of Rs 522 crore. This included Rs 492 crore related to accelerated ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) expenses and Rs 30 crore from impairments. The exceptional cost was due to Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma voluntarily giving up 2.1 crore ESOP shares granted to him.

Excluding this one-time loss, the company’s net loss for the March quarter stood at just Rs 23 crore.

“Paytm’s profit after tax improved by Rs 185 crore quarter-over-quarter to a loss of Rs 23 crore in Q4 FY25, excluding the exceptional ESOP charge,” the company said in a statement.

Operationally, Paytm posted a profit of Rs 81 crore before accounting for ESOP expenses. Employee costs also fell sharply, dropping by about one-third to Rs 748.3 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 1,104.4 crore a year earlier.

Paytm Share Price History