Paytm Share Price: Fintech Major Stock Dips 5% Amid Stake Sale By Alibaba's Arm

Paytm Shares: One97Communications, parent firm for Paytm, saw its shares nosedived as much as 5.1 per cent in early trade on May 13, as Ant Financial, subsidiary of Ali Baba Group that plans to disinvest via block deal by selling shares worth Rs 2,200 crore, reportedly sold-off Rs 1.7 crore shares of the financial services firm.
As of 10:06, Paytm shares were trading 2.22 per cent lower at Rs 847.55 on May 13, 2025.
The fin-tech player's shares declined as much as 4.1 per cent on Tuesday, May 13, 2025
The Noida-headquartered firm's shares were trading 1.82 per cent lower at Rs 850.30 in early trading session today.
The subsidiary of the Chinese conglomerate Ali Baba Group, Ant Financial, is likely to off load 4 per cent shares of Paytm.
Ant Financial currently holds a 9.85 per cent stake in Paytm.
Paytm shares are expected to be offered at a minimum price of ₹809.7 each, approximately 6.4 per cent lower than Paytm’s closing price of ₹866 on Monday.
For this disinvestment deal, reportedly Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd are serving as placement agents for the stake divestment
One97 Communications founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 540 crore for Q4FY25, marginally lower than the Rs 550 crore loss recorded in the same quarter last year. This loss is attributable to the shareholders of the parent company.
Paytm noted that its profit after tax (PAT), excluding exceptional items, is approaching breakeven. When adjusted for these one-time charges, the net loss for the quarter was Rs 23 crore.
The share price of Paytm has risen 1.9 per cent in the last five trading days. The stock has risen by 2.7 per cent in the last month and 15 per cent in the previous six months. Paytm has given a multi-bagger return in the previous one year, rising 151 per cent.
