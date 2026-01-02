Paytm To Bharat Forge Ltd: Nirmal Bang Picks Top Stocks For Retail Investors In 2026

Brokerage house Nirmal Bang lists out the best stocks for investors in 2026 involving top companies like Bharat Forge Ltd and Bajaj Auto, according to their technical analysis.

Bharat Forge Ltd

The weekly chart for this high-performance component maker has witnessed a sharp correction from its February 2024 peak of Rs 1900, followed by a prolonged decline that eventually found support around the Rs 900 level. "Post April 2025 we witness a good reversal from bottom levels with decent volumes," as per a brokerage note.

Interesting fact is that as per the ‘Harmonic Pattern’ the stock is forming the CD leg of Bearish Bat Pattern suggesting up move in near term towards 1700/1800 levels. Last week stock managed to give the cluster Resistance breakout of 50% mark on closing basis and now its on the verge of giving the breakout of 61.8% Golden Ratio such as 1466 indicating potential up move in near term, Nirmal Bang noted.

After almost one year the stock has managed to cross the 200 DMA and closed above the same indicating strength. In the month of October 2025, it manages to show the Golden Crossover of 50/200 DMA. Therefore, investors can buy the stock at 1446, add on dips to 1330 for a target of 1870 with a strict stop loss placed below 1230.

Bank of Baroda

This public sector stock has witnessed a 2 yearly resistance breakout after a brief consolidation. In the last six months the stock has seen short covering action with considerable reduction in OI indicating positive bias. Indicators are suggesting positive bias in the near to mid term.

The stock its expected to move towards 360 levels in the near to mid term. One can add on declines of 275 levels. Meanwhile, this banking sector stock has good support at 260 levels which should be used as SL.

Bajaj Auto

The weekly chart of Bajaj Auto has suggest that after sharp correction from almost 12,774 mark to 7200 level stock manages to show the reversal and trading at the support of an upward rising channel, thus indicating potential up move in near term.

This stock is well placed above the 200 DMA, while taking multiple support near 50 and 100 DMA, meanwhile this automotive company is witnessing a breakout from its bullish Pennant pattern formation, we believe in the near term we may witness a breakout of the same which may lead the stock on the upside.

Momentum indicator RSI confirmed a positive crossover above its mean level of 50, indicating a positive sign.

Therefore, investors can buy the stock at 9078 and add on dips till 8650 for a target of 10900 with a strict stop loss placed below 8200.

Sequent

Healthcare stock Sequent has formed a cup and handle pattern on the Quarterly and Monthly timeframe, which is a strong long-term bullish continuation structure.

The downward falling trend line from previous highs is being tested, which aligns with a handle breakout. Current price action shows Higher highs and higher lows on monthly chart, while the Stock has sustained well above key moving averages on the daily chart.

Quarterly and monthly volumes show expansion during up-moves and contraction during pullbacks, which confirms accumulation, not distribution.

The stock is in a buy-on-dips zone near support, Any sustained breakout above the neckline would mark the beginning of a powerful long-term trend on the upside.

Therefore, investors can buy the stock at 213 and add on dips till 195 for a target of 320 with a strict stop loss placed below the level of 176.

Paytm

The monthly chart of Paytm witnessed a long term breakout from its inverted Head and Shoulder Pattern, thus indicating a positive continuation momentum in the near term. This stock is taking multiple support over the 50 DMA, whereas it is also well placed above the 200 daily moving averages.

A decisive sustenance above 1400 level may further lead to confirm the positive rally from its Fibonacci. Extension 100% level supported by rising volume, we believe in the near term price may witness a swift momentum of the same.