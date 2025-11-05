Perplexity Vs Amazon: How Did Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas React To Amazon's Legal Notice?

The Jensen Huang-backed Perplexity's top echelon has responded to Amazon's legal notice, which seeks to halt users of Comet, its AI-powered web browser, from using their AI assistants on the e-commerce giant's platform.

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity, voiced the AI-powered answer engine's desire to "work together" with Amazon to create a "win-win" situation for both companies, while subtly hitting back by stating that the decision to block Comet hurts Perplexity's users.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Srinivas wrote, “We would be happy to work together with Amazon to figure out a win-win outcome for both us and them. But attempts to block our Comet Assistant on Amazon and hurt our users -- we will have to stand up for them and not get bullied by Amazon.”

What's The Key Issue Between Amazon and Perplexity?

In a blog post, the San Francisco headquartered AI firm revealed Amazon's "legal threat" on November 4 demanded that Comet users should be stopped from using "their AI assistants on Amazon".

"This is Amazon’s first legal salvo against an AI company, and it is a threat to all internet users," it read.

What's the Legal Threat To Perplexity?

According to Perplexity, Amazon aims to prevent users from leveraging their own AI assistants for shopping on their platform. This move is to make sure Comet Assistant is not utilised when buying an item on Amazons site.

If you're logged into Amazon, with credentials securely stored only on your device and never on Perplexity’s servers, the Comet Assistant can quickly locate and purchase the item for you, saving time.

Further, the AI entity said “Amazon wants to eliminate user rights so that it can sell more ads right now and partner with AI agents designed to take advantage of users later. It’s not just bullying, it’s bonkers.”

Where Does Perplexity Stand?

The US-based AI venture said, "The rise of agentic AI presents a choice." Perplexity is fighting for the rights of users. People love our products because they’re designed for people. User choice and freedom are at the heart of everything we build."