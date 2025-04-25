ITR Filing 2025: Deadlines, Refunds, and More — Your Complete Guide to Income Tax Returns This Year

Income Tax Returns Process: In a first for the financial year 2024-25, the Income Tax department will open its official portal to make online filing a reality. The availability of requisite Income Tax Returns (ITR) forms is expected to be open in the next few days.

ITR Filing: When Can You Submit It?

After the online portal of India's Income Tax department goes live, people can start filing ITR for the assessment year 2025-26. While there's no official confirmation on a date, the tax department is known to make ITR forms available by April every year.

Deadline To Submit Your Deadline

According to the last year's trend, the final date to submit your return without penalty was July 31, 2024, meanwhile, belated returns with penalties were permitted till December 31. The same is expected for the assessment year 2025-26.

Refund Timeline

After active streamlining efforts were made by the Income Tax Department (ITD), individuals have reported of availing their funds within 7-20 days. However, taxpayers have to make sure returns filed are error-free and have been verified via Aadhar OTP. Additionally, people must ensure that their bank account is pre-validated and linked to the permanent account number (PAN).

Want To Fasten Your ITR Filing? Essential Documents You Must Have