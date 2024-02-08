Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Tax crunch time: Unlock your tax savings with expert tips before March 31

If you haven't tackled your tax-saving strategies yet, here's your opportunity to do so before it's too late.

Business Desk
Section 80C's savvy tax escape routes
Section 80C's savvy tax escape routes | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Tax-saving countdown: For those who haven't yet ventured into tax-saving investments for the current fiscal year 2023-24, fear not, there's still time until March 31 to make strategic moves, say experts. "Remember, any investments made after the fiscal year concludes won't qualify for the coveted deductions under the old tax regime during the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing for FY24," said Arpit Suri, CA, personal finance expert.

Section 80C's savvy tax escape routes

National Pension Scheme (NPS)

Positioned as a government-backed retirement savings initiative, the NPS is more than just a financial plan, it's a strategic move. Contributions towards NPS fetch tax deductions under Section 80C, capping at Rs 1.5 lakh. An added bonus? A supplementary deduction of Rs 50,000 under Section 80 CCD (1B). Corporate NPS participants get their slice too, with 10 per cent of the basic salary kicked in by the employer becoming eligible for a deduction under Section 80CCD (2).

Advertisement

Equity-Linked Saving Scheme (ELSS)

ELSS stands out for its diversified equity mutual fund nature, coupled with a breezy lock-in period of three years. Riding on the coattails of large-cap funds, ELSS is poised as a tax-saving marvel under Section 80C. The introduction of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) adds an element of financial discipline for those aiming at long-term wealth creation.

Advertisement

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

As a government-sponsored scheme, PPF pulls a triple tax-advantage feat: deduction at the investment stage under Section 80C, tax-free interest, and a tax-free maturity amount. Safety is the buzzword here, backed by the government. A 15-year lock-in period not only breeds disciplined saving habits but also leverages the magic of compounding. PPF enthusiasts also get the liberty to extend the account in 5-year blocks post the initial 15-year stint.

Advertisement

Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS)

 Tailored exclusively for the 60-and-above club, SCSS oozes security and rewarding returns with an enticing interest rate of up to 8.2 per cent per annum. This government-backed scheme serves as a reliable income source during the golden years of retirement, capped at a maximum investment of Rs 30 lakh with a maturity period of five years.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

Empowering the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, SSY steps in as a government-backed savings scheme for the girl child. Offering an impressive interest rate of 8.2 per cent, SSY boosts accessibility with a minimum requirement of Rs 250 and a maximum annual deposit limit of Rs 1.5 lakh. Openable at any post office, this scheme remains operative for a substantial 21 years from the account opening date.

Advertisement

Insurance policies

Two mainstays in the insurance landscape, ULIPs and traditional policies, wear the tax-saving hat too. ULIPs, a hybrid of insurance and investment, boast an average return of 8 to10 per cent over the past five years. However, a watchful eye is needed for policies post February 1, 2021, as maturity becomes taxable if premiums breach Rs 2.5 lakh. For traditional policies post April 1, 2023, maturity amounts remain tax-free as long as the annual premium doesn't surpass Rs 5 lakh.

Advertisement

National Saving Certificate (NSC)

NSCs, available across post offices, cater to a diverse investor base with denominations ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 10,000. With a five-year term, NSCs offer an attractive compounded interest rate of 7.7 per cent per annum, qualifying for tax deductions under Section 80C.

Advertisement

Tax saving Fixed Deposits (FDs)

The simplicity of Tax Saving FDs adds a layer of ease to tax-saving endeavours. Offering a straightforward route, these FDs allow a maximum claim of Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C, coupled with a fixed lock-in period of five years.
 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 22:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement