Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again: Delhi Rates Increased By 91 Paise; Kolkata Sees Highest Rise

New Delhi: Fuel prices across the country witnessed a sharp increase, as petrol and diesel rates were hiked by an average of 90 paise per litre on Tuesday.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise, climbing from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise, moving from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre.

Mumbai witnessed a price hike of 91 paise for petrol, bringing it to Rs 107.59 per litre, while its diesel price increased by 94 paise, which stood at Rs 94.08 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices rose by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, while diesel prices surged by 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre.

Kolkata registered a price hike of 96 paise for petrol, taking it to Rs 109.70 per litre, while diesel prices in the city increased by 94 paise to reach Rs 96.07 per litre.

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Fuel prices in Jaipur also witnessed an upward revision, as petrol prices increased by 94 paise per litre and diesel prices rose by 92 paise per litre in the city. Following the hike, petrol in Jaipur now stands at Rs 108.91 per litre, while the rate for diesel stands at Rs 94.15 per litre.

This marks the second increase in fuel rates in less than a week. Earlier, the central government increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each on May 15 across the country.

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In New Delhi, the petrol prices rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

These hikes come amid a call for fuel conservation as the world faces an energy crisis amid the West Asia conflict, which led to a blockade in the significant maritime trade route, the Strait of Hormuz.

The Brent oil prices have been at a record high in the wake of the US-Israel and Iran war, which began on February 28 this year. The Brent oil price has been hovering over USD 100 per barrel as the US and Iran are attempting to mediate for a long-term ceasefire in the region.