Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By Rs 3 Per Litre Amid Iran War- Check Revised Rates In Key Metro Cities

New Delhi: Following days of anticipation, petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre on Friday as a response to climbing global crude oil costs driven by the conflict in West Asia, as per news reports.

This adjustment brings the price of petrol in Delhi up to Rs 97.77 from its previous Rs 94.77, while diesel has shifted from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

Prices in Metro Cities

Major metropolitan areas also saw price adjustments, with petrol climbing to Rs 108.74 in Kolkata, Rs 106.68 in Mumbai, and Rs 103.67 in Chennai. These updates reflect specific increases ranging from Rs 2.83 to Rs 3.29 per litre across the different cities.

Diesel prices also underwent a significant surge in other metros, hitting Rs 95.13 in Kolkata, Rs 93.14 in Mumbai, and Rs 95.25 in Chennai.

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Substantial losses faced by oil companies

Government data indicates that state-run oil marketing companies- including IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL- have faced substantial losses, estimated at Rs 20 per litre for petrol and Rs 100 per litre for diesel, due to the gap between high global oil costs and frozen domestic retail rates.

However, alternative estimates suggest that the actual "under-recovery" on diesel sales may be significantly lower than the figures provided by the government.

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Excise duty hike on fuels

To prevent an immediate spike in costs, the Finance Ministry intervened on March 27 by slashing the excise duty on both petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre.

Earlier in March, Nayara implemented its own price hikes, raising petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre.