Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Increase Upto ₹5 Per Litre: Check Latest Fuel Prices Across India

Fuel Price Hike: The prices of petrol and diesel are likely to surge upto ₹5 per litre amid rising global crude oil rates, according to government sources.

This comes after PIB on Wednesday dismissed social media claims of an alleged government-issued order for a "hike in petrol and diesel prices by ₹10 and ₹12.50, respectively".

"An order circulating on social media claims to be issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stating that petrol and diesel prices have been increased by ₹10 and ₹12.50, respectively,” PIB said on X, whilst adding, "This order is #FAKE. The Government of India has NOT issued any such Order.”

Meanwhile, domestic LPG cylinders could become costlier by Rs 40–50 per cylinder, making it the first major fuel price hike in nearly four years, as per official sources.

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International crude recently have climbed to around $120–126 per barrel and remains elevated beyond $100 per barrel mark.

From Bengaluru To Chennai: Check City-Wise Petrol, Diesel Rates

In Delhi, the current petrol prices are around ₹94–95 per litre In Mumbai, the petrol rate is ₹103.54, while in Kolkata it stood at ₹105.41, and ₹101.06 in Chennai. In Hyderabad, petrol rate stood at ₹107.46 per litre, while in Bengaluru it is ₹102.96 per litre.

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