PhonePe Unveils 'Made in India' Smart Speaker – Big Boost for Merchants

Digital payments platform PhonePe has rolled out the next-generation version of its SmartSpeaker device, introducing improvements in connectivity, charging speed, and battery life. The company revealed that the updated device is built in India, in line with its broader localization strategy.

The device remains available in 21 languages and includes voice notifications for successful transactions, reducing the need for merchants to constantly check their phones for updates.

According to the press release shared by the company, some of the key upgrades in the latest version include 4G network support for improved connectivity and faster performance. The device also features quicker charging—reaching full capacity in about 75 minutes—and a longer battery life with a standby time of more than seven days.

The Flipkart-owned firm stated that the device is designed to offer improved audio clarity, even in noisy settings, and has a compact design suitable for crowded retail environments.

Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, Chief Business Officer for PhonePe’s Merchant Business, stated that local manufacturing of the SmartSpeaker allows the company to better tailor its products to merchant requirements and contributes to the broader digital ecosystem.

The SmartSpeaker is part of PhonePe’s efforts to expand its footprint in the offline merchant space, especially in semi-urban and rural areas where digital payment adoption continues to rise.