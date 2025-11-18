Updated 18 November 2025 at 08:02 IST
PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Today: Here’s What the GMP Suggests Ahead of Listing
PhysicsWallah shares list today on BSE and NSE, with the latest GMP of ₹14 indicating a likely listing near ₹123, above the ₹109 cap price. The IPO, subscribed 1.81 times, will begin trading at 10 AM under the Special Pre-open Session.
PhysicsWallah Limited is set to make its stock market debut today, November 18, 2025, after concluding its initial public offering (IPO). The company’s equity shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE, marking a major milestone for the edtech player.
Confirming the listing, the Bombay Stock Exchange issued an official notice announcing the commencement of trading from Tuesday.
“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, November 18, 2025, the equity shares of Physicswallah Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” the BSE notice stated.
The exchange added that the scrip will be part of the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) and will be available for trading from 10:00 AM on November 18.
PhysicsWallah GMP Today Indicates Premium Listing
Ahead of listing, the grey market premium (GMP) is signaling a positive start for the stock. According to market tracking website data, the latest PhysicsWallah IPO GMP is ₹14, last updated on November 18, 2025, at 06:57 AM.
With a price band of ₹103–₹109, the premium suggests an estimated listing price of around ₹123 (cap price + GMP), translating into an expected gain of 12.84% per share for investors.
PhysicsWallah IPO Subscription: QIBs Lead the Demand
The public issue, open from November 11 to 13, saw a total subscription of 1.81 times, as per NSE data. Segment-wise subscription details include:
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 2.70x
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 1.06x
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 48%
PhysicsWallah IPO Allotment date
The IPO allotment was finalized on November 14, ahead of today’s listing.
PhysicsWallah IPO Issue Size, Structure & Key Details
PhysicsWallah’s ₹3,480.71 crore mainboard IPO comprised:
Fresh issue: 28.45 crore equity shares worth ₹3,100.71 crore
Offer-for-sale (OFS): 3.49 crore shares totaling ₹380 crore
PhysicsWallah IPO Price Band
The IPO price band was set at ₹103–₹109 per share.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. served as the Book Running Lead Manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. acted as the registrar.
