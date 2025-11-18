PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Today: Here’s What the GMP Suggests Ahead of Listing

PhysicsWallah Limited is set to make its stock market debut today, November 18, 2025, after concluding its initial public offering (IPO). The company’s equity shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE, marking a major milestone for the edtech player.



Confirming the listing, the Bombay Stock Exchange issued an official notice announcing the commencement of trading from Tuesday.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, November 18, 2025, the equity shares of Physicswallah Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” the BSE notice stated.



The exchange added that the scrip will be part of the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) and will be available for trading from 10:00 AM on November 18.



PhysicsWallah GMP Today Indicates Premium Listing

Ahead of listing, the grey market premium (GMP) is signaling a positive start for the stock. According to market tracking website data, the latest PhysicsWallah IPO GMP is ₹14, last updated on November 18, 2025, at 06:57 AM.

With a price band of ₹103–₹109, the premium suggests an estimated listing price of around ₹123 (cap price + GMP), translating into an expected gain of 12.84% per share for investors.



PhysicsWallah IPO Subscription: QIBs Lead the Demand

The public issue, open from November 11 to 13, saw a total subscription of 1.81 times, as per NSE data. Segment-wise subscription details include:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 2.70x

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 1.06x

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 48%