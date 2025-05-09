PIB Fact Check: Truth Behind Viral Indian Aircraft Crash Claims

In a decisive move against misinformation, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India has effectively debunked false claims spread by Pakistani social media users regarding the downing of an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft.

The PIB’s Fact Check unit swiftly clarified that a video circulating online, which allegedly depicted an IAF helicopter being shot down during a recent operation, was misleading.

The video, which had gone viral in certain circles, was traced back to a tragic incident from 2019, in which an IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter crashed near Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The crash claimed the lives of all six airmen on board.

In addition to the Mi-17 V5 helicopter incident, the PIB has also debunked several other unfounded stories, underscoring the importance of verifying information before sharing it.

The PIB pointed out that this video, though genuine, had been misappropriated and falsely attributed to a more recent event, causing unnecessary panic and confusion.

In response, the PIB reminded the public of the dangers of spreading unverified information and urged social media users to rely on official government sources for accurate updates. This fact-checking initiative is part of a broader campaign by the PIB to combat a surge in misinformation following India’s recent military actions.

False narratives have proliferated on social media platforms, including fabricated claims about Indian fighter jets being shot down and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) being intercepted by enemy forces, as per PIB.

The PIB’s efforts to counter these deceptive narratives reflect the government’s commitment to transparency and accuracy, especially during periods of heightened tension between India and Pakistan.