PIB Flags Fake AI-Generated Video Using Finance Minister’s Name to Push Investment Scam

The government has issued a warning after a digitally manipulated video falsely featuring Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began circulating online, promoting a fraudulent investment scheme with unrealistic return claims.

In a post on social media, PIB Fact Check said the video claims that an “official government programme” can generate returns of up to ₹16 lakh per month on an initial investment of ₹22,000. The fact-checking arm categorically stated that the video is fake and AI-generated, and that neither the Finance Minister nor the Government of India has endorsed any such platform or scheme.

The PIB cautioned citizens against clicking on links associated with such claims, warning that they could be phishing attempts designed to steal personal or financial information. The clarification also underlined that government-backed financial schemes are never promoted through unofficial videos or social media links promising guaranteed or unusually high returns.

Officials have reiterated that misinformation using deepfake and AI-generated content has become increasingly common, particularly in financial scams that misuse the names and images of senior public figures to gain credibility.

The government has urged citizens to verify information through official channels and remain vigilant against online investment frauds that promise quick or guaranteed profits.