Pine Labs IPO: Check Price Band, GMP & Key Details

PayPal-backed Pine Labs is set to launch its IPO as a book-built issue targeting Rs 3,899.91 crores. The mix includes a fresh issue of 9.41 crore shares worth Rs 2,080 crores and an offer for sale of 8.23 crore shares totaling Rs 1,819.91 crores.

Pine Labs IPO Opening Date

The subscription window opens from November 7, 2025, and closes on November 11, 2025. Investors can expect the share allotment to be finalised by November 12 and the stock is expected to list on BSE and NSE on November 14, 2025.

Pine Labs IPO Price Band

Shares in the Pine Labs IPO are priced between Rs 210.00 and Rs 221.00 each. Investors need to apply for lots of 67 shares, meaning a minimum investment of Rs 14,807 for retail participants. For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the requirement is 14 lots, coming to Rs 2,07,298, while big non-institutional investors (bNII) must go for 68 lots, equaling Rs 10,06,876.

Pine Labs IPO Registrar

The issue is being managed by Axis Capital Ltd. as the book-running lead manager, with Kfin Technologies Ltd. handling the registrar duties.

Pine Labs IPO GMP Today

As of November 3, 2025, at 10:31 PM, the grey market premium (GMP) for Pine Labs IPO stands at Rs 40, according to Market Tracker websites. Based on the upper price band of Rs 221.00, this suggests a potential listing price of Rs 261.00, pointing to an anticipated gain of about 18.09% per share.

About Pine Lab IPO

Incorporated in 1998, Pine Labs has become a key player in India’s merchant commerce scene, delivering POS systems, payment processing and financing to businesses of every scale. It equips shops and enterprises with digital payment tools and extras that keep things running smoothly.

Core offerings include:

Smart POS Devices - Accept cards, UPI, wallets and EMIs in one go.

- Accept cards, UPI, wallets and EMIs in one go. Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) - Instant EMI splits at checkout for regular buys.

- Instant EMI splits at checkout for regular buys. Merchant Financing - Fast working-capital loans via bank partners.

- Fast working-capital loans via bank partners. Loyalty & Gift Solutions - Reward schemes, digital gift cards and promos.

- Reward schemes, digital gift cards and promos. E-commerce Tools - APIs and gateways for online stores.