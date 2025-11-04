‘Waited for 20 yrs’, Piyush Goyal Says India-New Zealand FTA will be wrapped up quickly now | Image: ANI

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, while waiting for a delayed flight at Delhi airport en route to New Zealand for the next round of FTA talks, told reporters that a free trade agreement between India and the two countries could be wrapped up quickly. “It is possible that FTA will be finalised at a very fast pace,” he said.

Fourth Round of Talks Kicks Off in Auckland

The minister is heading to Auckland for the fourth round of negotiations, which began on November 3, 2025. Speaking to the media, Goyal stressed the need to move swiftly.

“Why should we waste time? My flight is a little delayed… For about 20 years, discussions have been going on in New Zealand for FTA but it was not getting done due to some reason or the other. It was set aside,” he remarked.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 for the renewed push. “PM Modi set a target of Viksit Bharat 2047 before everyone. For that, it is essential to further expand our relations with developed countries, India’s trade grows, investment comes to India, our people get opportunities outside and employment gets generated here.”

Six Months of Intensive Negotiations Yield Hope

Goyal revealed that intensive talks have been underway for the past six months. “Discussions have been going on between New Zealand and India for the past 6 months. There are possibilities of an FTA really fast. I hope we will decide on an FTA soon between the two nations, which will be beneficial for both countries,” he added.

FTA Launched During Modi-Luxon Meet in March

The current round builds on momentum created in March 2025, when Prime Minister Modi hosted New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in New Delhi. During that visit, Goyal and his New Zealand counterpart, Todd McClay, formally launched the FTA negotiations on March 16.

Key Focus: Goods, Services and Rules of Origin

Negotiators are now concentrating on trade in goods, trade in services and rules of origin. Both sides have described the talks as constructive and aimed at resolving pending issues to enable an early conclusion.