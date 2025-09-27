Piyush Goyal Holds Talks With Russian Deputy PM Dmitry Patrushev To Boost trade, Economic ties

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday met Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral economic and trade ties between the two countries.



Goyal, in a post on X, said, "Had a fruitful discussion with the delegation led by Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, H.E. Dmitry Patrushev. We are committed to deepening the India-Russia partnership and exploring new avenues for collaboration in trade, services, and industrial cooperation. Together, we aim to unlock greater opportunities for mutual growth and further strengthen our strategic ties."



As per government sources, Patrushev made a visit to India, where he met senior representatives from key ministries. His meeting with Goyal focused on strengthening the work of oversight agencies, enhancing cooperation in the fisheries sector, and opening the Indian market to Russian meat and dairy products. The Russian Deputy Prime Minister also underlined the need to accelerate a free trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union.



Patrushev also held talks with the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Jagat Prakash Nadda, on increasing cooperation in the supply of mineral fertilisers. During the discussions, he said Russia was interested in continuing its strategic partnership with India and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.



The Russian Deputy Prime Minister met Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, as well. The meeting centred on possible increases in the volume and range of agricultural supplies. Russia highlighted the potential for higher exports of vegetable oils, legumes, and other products to India. Patrushev noted that agricultural trade between the two countries had risen sharply, registering a 60 per cent increase in 2024.



Both sides discussed establishing direct contacts between research institutions and creating advanced training programmes for specialists from the two countries.