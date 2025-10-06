Piyush Goyal Leads India-Qatar Trade Talks to Boost Bilateral Ties and Finalize FTA

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will hold talks with Qatar leaders to boost trade ties between the two countries during his two-day visit to the Gulf country. He will also hold meetings with the industry and business community.

"I have scheduled discussions on a wide range of topics with Qatar and meetings with the industry and business community," the Union Minister told reporters.

During his visit, Goyal will co-chair a meeting of the Qatar-India Joint Commission on Trade and Commerce.

The meeting will also be co-chaired by Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar.

Goyal's visit underscores the importance that India attaches to its trade and investment ties with Qatar, one of our important trading partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) with bilateral trade estimated at over USD 14 billion in 2024-25.

The talks are likely to include deliberations on the proposed India-Qatar FTA, with the way forward on finalization of the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which will further strengthen economic cooperation between both countries.

Cooperation in other key sectors such as finance, agriculture, environment, tourism, culture, and healthcare will also form an integral part of the discussions aimed at deepening the multifaceted partnership between India and Qatar.

A business delegation consisting of senior representatives of industries is also accompanying the Union Minister for the first meeting of the India-Qatar Joint Business Council. The business delegation will also actively engage with Qatari businesses and entities, including the Qatar Chamber, Qatar Financial Centre, Invest Qatar, and the Qatar Free Zones Authority.



Goyal earlier participated in a special event at the Embassy of India in Doha, where he planted a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative -- a tree plantation movement gaining momentum across India and now abroad.

He also paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi located at the Embassy premises.