Piyush Goyal Straight Talks With Startups, Presents Stinging Comparisons To China

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, on Thursday, drew comparisons between the Indian and the Chinese startup ecosystems and added that India’s ambition should be to compete with the best in the world.

Underlining that India is very proud of the achievements of its startup community, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, urged the startup ecosystem to ask the tough question if ‘we are the best’.

Speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh on Thursday, Goyal said that while India has food delivery apps, China has EV and battery tech startups.

“Are we going to be happy being delivery boys and girls?" he asked.

Makers Of Viksit Bharat Will Have To Think Big, Think Global

Underlining that China is busy investing heavily in AI and semiconductors so as to become more self-reliant for the future, Goyal highlighted that instant food-delivery apps in India are making people ‘lazy and impatient’.

Adding that the makers of Viksit Bharat 2047 will have to think big, global and be ambitious. “We have to create the identity of India,” he said.

The minister added that India is turning unemployed youth into cheap labor so the rich can get their meals without moving, while China is dominating the global electric vehicle production with companies like BYD.

According to him, the reels and influencer economy in India is creating a culture of mindless entertainment instead of real knowledge and skills.