PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Date: When Will the Payment Arrive? Check Eligibility, Status & Registration Process

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged all state governments to complete Aadhaar seeding, e-KYC and other necessary formalities and send verified lists of beneficiaries to the central government to avoid delays in the payment process.

When will the 21st instalment Hit Bank Accounts?

The media reports point to the first week of November 2025 as the likely release window. The timing isn’t random; it overlaps with Bihar’s assembly polls on November 6 and 11, with results on the 14th.

While there's no official word yet from the authorities, experts point out that ongoing schemes like PM-KISAN aren't halted by the Model Code of Conduct, which mainly curbs new initiatives during election periods.

Some states have already felt the relief. On September 26, farmers in flood-ravaged Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh saw the money credited. Jammu and Kashmir followed on October 7.

The minister has been pushing state governments to wrap up essential verifications, like Aadhaar linking (seeding) and e-KYC, to ensure smooth transfers without hold-ups.

Who Qualifies for PM-KISAN Benefits?

The scheme is designed to support small and marginal farmers across the country. To be eligible, you need to be a land-owning farmer family with cultivable land in your name.

However, there are exclusions: institutional landholders, families with members in high-income brackets (like those paying income tax or holding constitutional posts) and retired government employees with pensions over ₹10,000 monthly don't qualify.

Key Documents and Details Needed for Enrollment

Signing up for PM-KISAN requires submitting a few essential details to verify your identity and ensure the money reaches the right hands. Here's what you'll need to provide on the official portal:

Basic personal info , including your name, age, gender and category (such as SC/ST if applicable).

, including your name, age, gender and category (such as SC/ST if applicable). Your Aadhaar number which is crucial for authentication.

which is crucial for authentication. Bank account details , specifically the account number and IFSC code.

, specifically the account number and IFSC code. A mobile number isn't strictly required, but without it, you’ll miss SMS alerts when the money moves.

Step-by-Step Guide to Registering for PM-KISAN

If you're a farmer who hasn't joined the scheme yet, it's straightforward to get started.

Head to a nearby Common Service Center (CSC) with your land ownership documents in hand.

Provide your Aadhaar and bank information, followed by a quick biometric check to confirm everything.

Once that's done, your details will be uploaded to the PM-KISAN portal, putting you in line for future instalments.

Why e-KYC is Non-Negotiable and How to Complete It

The authorities have made it crystal clear: without completing your e-KYC, you won't receive the funds. It's a simple but mandatory step to link everything securely. To get it done:

Start by visiting the official PM-KISAN website at pmkisan.gov.in. Look for the 'eKYC' option under the Farmer Services section. Enter your Aadhaar number (make sure it's tied to your bank account); And then verify it using the one-time password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile.

This quick process ensures your details are up-to-date and protects against any fraudulent claims.

Easy Ways to Track Your Payment Status

Visit pmkisan.gov.in. Choose Beneficiary Status. Type your registration number. Crack the captcha and hit enter.

You’ll see exactly where your file stands: approved, pending verification, or rejected for a fixable error.