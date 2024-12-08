PM Kisan Beneficiary Status: PM Kisan 19th Installment - When Will Govt Release Next Installment

Farmers across India must stay informed about the latest developments in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme to ensure uninterrupted benefits. The government has recently mandated compliance with updated eligibility criteria, making specific steps crucial to receiving the 19th instalment of Rs 2,000 scheduled for early 2025.

Mandatory Farmer Registration for 19th Installment

As per the latest directive from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, farmers must complete the newly introduced “Farmer Registration” process to continue receiving benefits. Previously, registration on the Agriculture Department’s website sufficed. Now, this updated requirement has been made essential, failing which farmers will be ineligible for the upcoming instalment.

Farmers who successfully register will not only secure their PM Kisan benefits but also become eligible for various other government welfare schemes.

How to Register for PM Kisan

The registration process is now underway, with multiple avenues available for farmers:

Jan Suvidha Kendras: Farmers can visit these centres to complete the formalities.

Village Panchayat Camps: Registration camps are being organised at the village level for convenience.

Farmers are advised to complete this process promptly to avoid disruptions.

Checking Beneficiary Status

Farmers can verify their eligibility for the 19th instalment by consulting the beneficiary list. Here’s how to access it:

1. Visit the official PM Kisan web portal [pmkisan.gov.in](https://pmkisan.gov.in/).

2. Navigate to the “Beneficiary List” option on the homepage.

3. Enter required details such as state, district, block, and village.

4. Click “Get Report” to view the list.

If your name appears on the list, you are eligible for the upcoming installment.

Scheme Overview

Administering Department: Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Instalment Amount: Rs 2,000

Frequency: Every four months

18th Installment Date: October 5, 2024

19th Installment Release: February 2025 (tentative)

Payment Method: Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)

A Reminder for Beneficiaries