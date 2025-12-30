PM Modi Chairs Pre-Budget Meet 2026: Economists Pitch Growth, Focus on Jobs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a pre-Budget meeting with leading economists in New Delhi, an official statement said.At the meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery and other eminent economists were present.

At the meeting, the discussions focused on key priorities and inputs for the upcoming Union Budget. Earlier, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman held 10 rounds of Pre-Budget Consultations as part of the preparations for the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27.

The meetings brought together representatives and experts from key sectors of the economy, including agriculture and MSMEs, capital markets, manufacturing, services, and technology. The series began with consultations with leading economists, followed by representatives from farmer associations and agricultural economists. Subsequent sessions engaged stakeholders from MSMEs, capital markets, startups, manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), information technology, tourism and hospitality, and finally trade unions and labour organizations.

During these meetings, sector experts and stakeholders presented their recommendations, challenges, and expectations for the upcoming Budget. The discussions focused on economic growth, employment generation, investment climate, technological advancement, industrial competitiveness, financial sector stability, labour welfare, and sustainable development.

Advertisement

The Union Budget is typically presented on February 1 of each year. This year too, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the Union Budget for 2026-27 in Parliament on February 1. Meanwhile, the Government of India is seeking suggestions for the upcoming Budget 2026 from the general public to help make new rules and plans for the country.

According to a post on X by MyGovIndia, the government encouraged people to participate in this important task.

Advertisement