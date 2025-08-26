Make In India vs Made-For-Tariffs: PM Modi Flags Off Maruti EV Exports Just Ahead Of US Trade Blow

Hansalpur, Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle exports from Gujarat, pitching India’s manufacturing strength under the “Make in India” vision.

The announcement came just hours before the United States confirmed steep new tariffs on Indian-origin goods, setting up a sharp contrast between India’s push for global exports and Washington’s trade blow.

What PM Modi Said?

Addressing a gathering, Modi said India enjoys a unique position with its democracy, demography, and skilled workforce.

“India has the power of Democracy. India has the advantage of Demography. We also have a very large pool of Skilled Workforce. Therefore, this creates a Win-Win Situation for every Partner of ours."

"Today, Suzuki Japan is manufacturing in India, and the cars made here are being exported back to Japan. This is not only a symbol of the strength of the relationship between India and Japan, but also reflects the global confidence in India,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that electric vehicles manufactured in India will now be exported to 100 countries. “In this fervour of Ganesh Utsav, today a new chapter is being added to India’s ‘Make in India’ journey. This is a big leap towards our goal of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’,” he said.

Modi added that hybrid battery electrolyte manufacturing was also being launched on the same day, giving a new dimension to the friendship between India and Japan.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India

Recalling Gujarat’s journey with Maruti Suzuki, Modi said, “Thirteen years ago, when I was the Chief Minister here, we had allotted land to Maruti Suzuki in Hansalpur.

Even then, the vision was of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’.” He likened Maruti’s 13 years in Gujarat to entering its teenage years, saying this was the time for “spreading wings” and moving forward with new zeal.

Modi also referred to the role of batteries in the EV ecosystem. “Until a few years ago, batteries were entirely imported. To strengthen EV manufacturing, it was essential for India to also produce batteries. With this vision, we laid the foundation of the TDSG battery plant here in 2017,” he said.

PM e-Drive scheme

The Prime Minister highlighted innovation in mobility, mentioning that Maruti Suzuki had prepared a prototype of a hybrid ambulance after he suggested the idea during a Singapore visit last year.

He said a budget of around Rs 11,000 crore has been allocated for e-ambulances under the PM e-Drive scheme.

“Hybrid EVs will reduce pollution and provide solutions for transforming older vehicles,” he said.

Toshihiro Suzuki, President and Representative Director of Suzuki Motor Corporation, called the day historic. “Today is Ganesh Chaturthi and also a day of historical importance for the Suzuki Group. We are deeply honoured that the Prime Minister has raised the two landmark projects. His inspiration and visionary leadership have made this day possible,” he said.

He also announced Suzuki’s plans to invest Rs 70,000 crore in India over the next 5–6 years.

2,700% Jump In Mobile Manufacturing

Modi underlined India’s progress in the last decade, noting a 500% rise in electronics production, a 2,700% jump in mobile manufacturing, and a 200% increase in defence production. He urged all states to compete in reforms and good governance to achieve the target of “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

“The entire world is looking at India. No state should be left behind, so that it forces the investor to think in which state to invest,” Modi said.