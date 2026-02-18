PM Narendra Modi, Google CEO Sundar Pichai discuss AI-driven growth in 'Global South'.

On the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, signalling the importance of the Global South as an enabler of artificial intelligence driven growth.

The deliberations have covered the responsible utilization of AI, data governance frameworks and the role of India as a hub for AI-led innovation, as per media reports.

Pichai, who is slated to deliver the keynote address at the AI summit on February 20, upon his arrival to India tweeted, "Nice to be back in India for the AI Impact Summit — a very warm welcome as always and the papers looked great too."

This summit positioned as one of the biggest AI focused gatherings has witnessed participation from 110 nations, international organizations, and global technology leaders. They pillars of focus here are AI governance, safety and inclusive growth.

Recently, PM Modi outlined India’s broader vision for artificial intelligence under the theme “Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhaye".

“Today, AI stands at a civilisational inflection point. It can expand human capability in unprecedented ways, but it can also test existing social foundations if left unguided,” the Prime Minister told ANI.

“The end goal of technology should be ‘Welfare for All, Happiness of All’. Technology exists to serve humanity, not replace it.”

On the economics of AI, he said, “AI isn’t replacing the IT sector. It is transforming it,” adding that projections show India’s IT industry could reach $400 billion by 2030.

Speaking over job loss fears triggered by large-scale adoption of AI, Modi said, “Preparation is the best antidote to fear. History teaches us that whenever innovation happens, new opportunities emerge. The same will be true in the age of AI.”