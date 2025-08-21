PM Modi Hails Aunta-Simaria Bridge To Bolster Bihar’s North-South Connectivity: Key Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar’s Gaya, Patna and Begusarai districts on August 22 to inaugurate the highly-anticipated launch of Aunta–Simaria bridge, a six-lane infra project, built over the Ganga River in Begusarai.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said, "Aunta-Simaria bridge is a landmark project which will revolutionise connectivity between North and South Bihar!".

The construction of this 1.86 km long bridge, at an cost of appriximately over Rs 1,870 crore, features an 8.15 km stretch along NH-31 and a six-lane bridge parallel to the historic Rajendra Setu, to improve the traffic flow and enhance regional connectivity in North Bihar areas like Begusarai, Supaul, Madhubani, Purnea, and Araria and areas in South Bihar such as Sheikhpura, Nawada, and Lakhisarai.

This bridge will connect Mokama, Patna district and Begusarai and simultaneously reduce the heavy vehicle detours of beyond 100 kilometres.

Except logistics, the bridge will bolster economic development in the surrounding areas, especially in North Bihar, which is dependent on South Bihar and Jharkhand for key raw materials.