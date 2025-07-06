PM Modi In Brazil For BRICS Summit: What BRICS Is And Why It Matters To India

BRICS Summit, scheduled for July 6–7. His arrival marked the beginning of a four-day official visit to Brazil, which also includes a state-level engagement in Brasília.

Chaired by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the summit’s official theme is “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.” This theme underscores the bloc’s goal of reinforcing collaboration among developing nations to build a fairer, greener, and more digitally resilient world order.

According to official updates, the Prime Minister's visit will run from July 5 to 8. After participating in the BRICS Summit deliberations in Rio, he is expected to travel to the capital for high-level bilateral meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

What is BRICS all about?

BRICS is a group of emerging economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Recently, it expanded to include countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Iran. It was established in 2009 (not 2019) with the objective of strengthening economic, political, and social cooperation among its members, as well as increasing the influence of Global South countries in international governance.

Together, BRICS now represents over half the world’s population and about 40% of global economic output. For India, this group offers a platform to push for reforms in global systems that are often dominated by Western powers. BRICS supports that vision by giving developing countries, such as India, a stronger voice on global issues like trade, finance, and climate change.

Numbers do the talking

BRICS, as an intergovernmental organization comprising ten countries, is gaining significance in the global world order.

This is because of the following reasons:

BRICS countries now account for more than 50% of the world’s population

Together, they make up about 40% of global GDP

With new members, the group controls about 44% of the world’s oil supply

The New Development Bank has given out over $35 billion in project loans

Plans are in place to set up a Guarantee Fund to attract more private investment

Why BRICS is important for India

India sees BRICS as a key platform to push its global interests and support other developing nations. It uses the group to demand fairer rules at bodies like the UN and IMF. One major initiative from BRICS has been the New Development Bank, which has provided over $35 billion in development loans.

Furthermore, India supports local currency trade within BRICS to reduce reliance on the US dollar. As the bloc expands to include more nations, it helps India strengthen ties with energy-rich countries like Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. BRICS also allows India to share its digital systems like UPI and Aadhaar.

Above all, India uses the forum to raise concerns about terrorism and build consensus for coordinated action.

Why PM Modi attends every BRICS summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it a point to attend every BRICS summit. His regular presence shows India’s commitment to playing a leadership role in the group. It also ensures that India helps shape important decisions on issues like trade, security, and development.

Modi uses BRICS to demonstrate that India follows an independent foreign policy—maintaining good ties with the West while also working closely with other developing countries. In his visits and speeches, he often calls for global institutions to become fairer and more inclusive.

Current challenges

Despite several advantages, BRICS is not without its challenges. The member countries do not always agree—especially on sensitive issues like the war in Ukraine or geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. So far, India has walked a careful line to prevent the group from becoming overtly anti-West. Instead, it has consistently called for unity based on shared goals such as development, climate action, and peace.

It is also worth noting that India remains cautious about China’s growing influence within BRICS. As a result, India strongly insists that all major decisions be taken by consensus.

Bottom line