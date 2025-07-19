PM Modi Likely to Visit UK for Signing of Landmark Free Trade Agreement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the United Kingdom on July 23-24, a trip that could see the formal signing of the landmark India-UK free trade agreement and discussions on expanding bilateral security cooperation, according to sources.

The trade deal, finalised in May after three years of negotiations, is expected to take about a year to come into effect. The agreement aims to remove tariffs on 99 per cent of Indian exports while easing the path for British exports of whisky, cars, and other products to India, further enhancing the overall trade basket between the two nations.

Describing the pact as a “historic milestone,” Prime Minister Modi had earlier said it would catalyse trade, investment, economic growth, and job creation in both countries, while deepening the India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership.

The deal is also set to ensure comprehensive market access for Indian goods across all sectors, expanding India’s foothold in the UK market while opening opportunities for British businesses in India.