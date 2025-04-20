PM Modi's Saudi Visit: Palestine, Maritime Security, and Trade Talks - Here's What's On Prime Minister's Itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be making a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on April 22-23, 2025, on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The visit is intended to further enhance the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries, with an emphasis on trade, energy, defence, and strategic engagement.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri gave a news conference to discuss the Prime Minister's plans for his impending visit to Saudi Arabia. He highlighted the major agendas for the 2-day visit.

“Saudi Arabia is India's fifth-largest trading partner overall, and India is the Kingdom's second-largest trading partner overall,” Misri said at the conference.



1. Strengthening Economic and Trade Relations

India and Saudi Arabia have a strong economic relationship, with bilateral trade of around USD 43 billion in FY 2023-24. Talks are likely to look for ways to further expand trade volumes and diversify economic cooperation. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 offers opportunities for Indian investment in areas such as infrastructure, technology, and renewable energy.

2. Energy Collaboration

Energy security continues to be a core pillar of India-Saudi relations. Saudi Arabia is among the leading crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) suppliers to India. The visit is expected to explore enhanced cooperation in renewable energy, such as green hydrogen and solar energy projects, fitting both countries' sustainability agendas.

3. Defence and Security Cooperation

Defence relations between India and Saudi Arabia have improved in recent years, and they are characterised by mutual military exercises and high-level exchanges. The two nations are likely to talk about increased cooperation in defence production and counter-terrorism, boosting regional security.

4. Strategic Infrastructure Initiatives

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), launched at the G20 meeting, is expected to be a talking point. The ambitious initiative will ensure increased connectivity and economic integration among India, the Middle East, and Europe, and present a strategic alternative to current trade routes.

5. Investment in Critical Minerals and Mining

India and Saudi Arabia have come to a consensus to enhance cooperation in the critical minerals industry, which is crucial for clean energy technologies. The partnership promises to ease joint ventures and investments in mining and mineral processing, contributing to both nations' economic diversification.