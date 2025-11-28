PM Modi Touts Reforms After Q2 GDP Jumps To 8.2% - What's Next For India?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the 8.2% GDP growth in Q2 of 2025-26 is "very encouraging" and the government will continue to advance reforms and strengthen Ease of Living for every citizen.

PM Modi, in a post on X, said that the Q2 quarter GDP data reflects the impact of the government's "pro-growth policies and reforms".

"The 8.2 per cent GDP growth in Q2 of 2025-26 is very encouraging. It reflects the impact of our pro-growth policies and reforms. It also reflects the hard work and enterprise of our people. Our government will continue to advance reforms and strengthen Ease of Living for every citizen," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam said the GDP estimates released today showed robust economic growth and momentum of the Indian economy. She said India is the world's fastest-growing major economy.

Advertisement

"With a Real GDP growth rate of 8.2 per cent for Q2- FY 2025-26 (July-Sept), India is the world's fastest growing major economy. In the current financial year, Real GDP has registered 8% growth rate in the first half (April-September).

The growth has been driven by sustained fiscal consolidation, targeted public investment, and various reforms that have strengthened productivity and improved ease of doing business," she said.

Advertisement

"Various high-frequency indicators also point to continued economic momentum and broad-based consumption growth. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi-led NDA government is committed to sustaining this growth momentum and advancing reforms that support long-term economic growth," the Finance Minister said in a post on X.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the GDP numbers are an outcome of policy consistency and continuity under the leadership of PM Modi.

"This stellar performance is a result of policy consistency and continuity under PM @NarendraModiji's leadership, which is powering long-term stability and growth," he said in a post on X.

India's real GDP has been estimated to have grown by 8.2 per cent in the July-September quarter of the current financial year 2025-26, compared with 5.6 per cent in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, official data showed Friday.

The National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), has released the Quarterly Estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the July-September quarter.

India's nominal GDP grew at an 8.7 per cent rate during the September quarter, data showed today.

The Secondary (8.1 per cent) and Tertiary Sector (9.2 per cent) have boosted the Real GDP growth rate in Q2 of FY 2025-26 to rise above 8.0 per cent.

Manufacturing (9.1 per cent) and Construction (7.2 per cent) in the Secondary Sector have registered above 7.0 per cent growth rate at Constant Prices in this quarter.

Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services (10.2%) in the Tertiary Sector has sustained a substantial growth rate at Constant Prices in Q2 of FY 2025-26.

Agriculture and Allied (3.5%) and Electricity, Gas, Water Supply and Other Utility Services Sector (4.4%) have seen a moderated Real growth rate during Q2 of FY 2025-26.

Real Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) has reported a 7.9% growth rate during Q2 of FY 2025-26 as compared to the 6.4% growth rate in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Real GDP has registered an 8.0% growth rate in H1 (April-September) of FY 2025-26, as compared to the growth rate of 6.1% in H1 of FY 2024-25.

In the April-June quarter, India's real GDP grew 7.8 per cent, up from 6.5 per cent in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. India's nominal GDP grew at an 8.8 per cent rate during the said quarter.

In 2024-25, the Indian economy grew by 6.5 per cent in real terms. The Reserve Bank of India had projected 6.5 per cent GDP growth for the fiscal year 2024-25. In 2023-24, India's GDP grew by an impressive 9.2 per cent, continuing to be the fastest-growing major economy.

According to official data, the economy grew 8.7 per cent and 7.2 per cent, respectively, in 2021-22 and 2022-23.