PM Narendra Modi Set To Embark on Crucial UK-Maldives Tour: FTA Signing & Diplomatic Reset on Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a pivotal four-day, two-nation tour from July 23 to 26, visiting the United Kingdom and the Maldives. This high-stakes diplomatic journey aims to significantly boost India's economic ties with the UK by formalizing a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and, subsequently, to mend strained relations with the Maldives, reflecting India's enduring "Neighbourhood First" policy.



India-UK FTA

PM Modi will commence his tour in the United Kingdom on July 23 and 24, where the highly anticipated India-UK Free Trade Agreement is expected to be officially signed. This landmark development follows three years of intensive negotiations focused on improving market access and fostering a more robust trading environment for both nations.



The India-UK FTA is projected to bring substantial economic benefits. For India, it is expected to significantly increase the variety and volume of goods traded with the UK by lowering tariffs on most Indian products, including key sectors like textiles, leather, engineering goods, and pharmaceuticals. Conversely, British exports such as whisky, automobiles, and medical devices are set to become more competitive in the Indian market due to reduced duties. Both India and the UK envision this agreement as a catalyst for a stronger economic partnership and overall cooperation, aiming to significantly boost bilateral trade.



Resetting Ties

Following his engagements in the UK, Prime Minister Modi will travel to the Maldives on July 25 for a two-day visit, concluding on July 26. This trip holds immense significance as it marks his first visit to the island nation since the onset of diplomatic tensions with the current administration under President Mohamed Muizzu.



PM Modi's visit comes at the invitation of President Muizzu, who extended an invitation for the Indian Prime Minister to be the chief guest at the Maldives' 60th National Day celebrations. This gesture is a clear indication of President Muizzu's desire to mend ties with India, following a period characterized by the "India Out" campaign and Muizzu's perceived pro-China stance.



The visit is widely seen as a crucial opportunity to address lingering issues, reinforce cooperation across various sectors, and reaffirm India's unwavering commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy in the strategically vital Indian Ocean Region. Discussions between the two leaders are expected to focus on strengthening the India-Maldives partnership and taking stock of the progress in the implementation of the Joint Vision for a ‘Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.’