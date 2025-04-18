PM Modi Speaks To Elon Musk On India's 'Immense Potential To Collaborate': Check Post

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in a post on X on Friday said that he has spoken to the billionaire and CEO of Tesla Elon Musk regarding India's "immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation."

The Prime Minister spoke to the SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk on April 18, 2025 over a call.

"Spoke to Elon Musk. We talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year," Modi wrote on X.

"We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi's US Visit

Previously, Modi and Musk had met each other in February in Washington DC, as Musk's EV major Tesla Inc was making strides in India as the company had posted as many as 13 jobs in the country. However, the post did not mention any specifics regarding tesla's India plans.

Additionally, during his two-day visit to the US, both India and America had expressed optimism regarding cooperation from each other in the future, especially in emerging sectors such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, and space.