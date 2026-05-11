Defending the ₹95 Rupee: Why Experts See PM Modi’s ‘Austerity’ Appeal as a Buffer for India’s Forex

Indian equity markets are grappling with a complex policy-driven correction as investors digest a rare direct intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By urging a voluntary pivot toward "economic self-defense," the PM has triggered a significant re-evaluation of India's near-term consumption trajectory.

While the Sensex plummeted over 1,000 points on Monday, market veterans argue that the sell-off is a result of sentiment-driven panic rather than a breakdown of the country’s structural growth.

Technical Correction

The slump in gold prices has been one of the most visible reactions, but analysts suggest the global context is often overlooked. Sachin Jasuja, Head of Equities and Founding Partner at Centricity WealthTech, notes that gold is consolidating at historical highs.

"In dollar terms, PM Modi's remarks will have zero impact on global gold prices. Gold is already down more than 10% since the US-Iran conflict began... rising crude has fuelled inflation fears and raised rate hike expectations, increasing the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset like gold," Jasuja explains.

Advertisement

Domestically, the concern is more about policy than price. Jasuja adds that "import duties on gold could be raised as a follow-through measure," which would suppress local demand to manage the fiscal deficit.

Macro Management vs. Crisis Management

The primary driver for the PM’s appeal is the skyrocketing cost of energy. With crude prices threatening fiscal stability, the government is targeting discretionary dollar outflows. Anand K. Rathi, Co-Founder of MIRA Money, views the messaging as a macroeconomic precaution. “I’d see the messaging more as a macroeconomic precaution than anything else, not a sign of panic... The message is less about economic weakness and more about encouraging temporary financial discipline until global uncertainty stabilises.” Rathi clarifies that India’s "emergency fund" of dollars is not in a crisis state. "I would not classify this as a forex reserve emergency situation. India still maintains a relatively comfortable reserve position compared to many emerging economies."

Advertisement

Auto and Real Estate

The market is currently pricing in a slowdown for rate-sensitive sectors like Auto and Real Estate. However, experts urge caution before calling for a "crash." Ankita Luharuka, CEO of Alliance City Developers, points out that the real estate sector is currently backed by solid end-user demand. "Demand across redevelopment, premium housing, and infrastructure-linked residential corridors continues to remain healthy... We may see temporary caution in certain speculative pockets, but a broad-based crash in real estate appears unlikely."

Sachin Jasuja adds that the hit to these sectors depends entirely on the duration of the West Asia conflict. "This plays out only if the conflict drags on and crude stays above $105... We are not at that threshold yet."

FII Flows

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been aggressive sellers, pulling out ₹2.51 lakh crore in 2026. While the PM's speech might reinforce expectations of Rupee depreciation, Jasuja suggests the "floor" might be near. "FII holdings in Indian markets are at decadal lows, which means a floor is forming... Sovereign wealth funds and pension funds, the longer-duration money, see this stress as an entry point, not a reason to leave."

WFH

Finally, the mention of "Working From Home" (WFH) to conserve fuel has been misinterpreted by some as a return to lockdowns. Experts are quick to correct this alarmist view. "The COVID comparison being made in some quarters is alarmist and flat out wrong," says Jasuja. "During COVID, the restriction was about saving lives. Today, the concern is protecting the economy from an external shock."