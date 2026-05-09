PM Modi to Inaugurate Operational KMTP Tomorrow, Nearly Eight Years After 2017 Launch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Telangana tomorrow to inaugurate multiple development projects, including the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) in Warangal. The textile park, however, is not a new project and was originally inaugurated in October 2017 under the then BRS government. The park has since become operational and houses investments from several textile and garment manufacturers.

KMTP was established as part of the Telangana government’s broader strategy to revive the state’s textile economy and restore Warangal’s historical position as a major textile centre. Since the project’s launch in 2017, companies including KITEX Group, Ganesh Ecosphere and YoungOne have announced investments in the park.

Among the major investments at the park is the KITEX manufacturing unit in Warangal, developed as part of the company’s INR 3,500 crore investment commitment in Telangana. Construction of the unit was completed and operations commenced in April 2025.

The park derives its name from the Kakatiya Dynasty and was envisioned as an integrated textile manufacturing ecosystem aimed at generating employment and strengthening value-chain linkages within the sector.

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Warangal and the surrounding Telangana region have historically maintained a strong connection with cotton cultivation and textile manufacturing. Nearly 23% of Telangana’s land area is covered with black soil suitable for cotton production. During the Nizam era, Warangal emerged as a prominent textile hub. In 1934, the 7th Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, established the Azam Jahi Mills, which employed nearly 10,000 workers and became a key centre for textile production.

The decline of the region’s textile industry has often been linked to policy neglect during the undivided Andhra Pradesh era. The closure of Azam Jahi Mills in 1990 led to significant job losses and forced migration of textile workers from Warangal to industrial clusters such as Surat and Bhiwandi.

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After Telangana’s formation, the KCR-led government initiated efforts to revive the sector through large-scale textile infrastructure projects, including KMTP. The foundation stone for the park was laid in October 2017.

The Kakatiya Mega Textile Park was later selected as one of seven approved sites under the Centre’s PM-MITRA scheme framework. However, the project was categorized as a brownfield textile park under the Ministry of Textiles’ framework, reflecting its pre-existing operational status before its inclusion in the scheme.