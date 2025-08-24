PM Modi To Unveil ₹5,400-Crore Projects in Gujarat & Flag Off Suzuki’s First Global EV ‘e Vitara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat on August 25–26, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth more than Rs 5,400 crore across sectors including railways, roads, energy, and urban infrastructure.

Focus on India’s e-mobility journey

The Prime Minister will also preside over landmark milestones in India’s electric mobility journey, flagging off Suzuki’s first global battery electric vehicle (BEV), the ‘e Vitara’, from the company’s Hansalpur plant.

Key infrastructural developments on August 25

On August 25, Modi will address a public gathering at Khodaldham ground in Ahmedabad while inaugurating projects that reflect his government’s focus on infrastructure and citizen-centric development.

Among the key railway projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore are the doubling of the Mahesana–Palanpur rail line and the gauge conversion of the Kalol–Kadi–Katosan and Bechraji–Ranuj lines. As per a release issued by the PMO, these upgrades are expected to enhance safety, cut travel time, and improve regional connectivity for passengers and freight alike.



A new passenger service between Katosan Road and Sabarmati will further improve access to religious sites, while a car-loaded freight train from Bechraji will strengthen links to Gujarat’s industrial hubs.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate several road projects to the nation, including the widening of the Viramgam–Khudad–Rampura stretch, new six-lane underpasses on the Ahmedabad–Mehsana–Palanpur road, and an overbridge on the Ahmedabad–Viramgam corridor. Collectively, these initiatives aim to ease congestion, boost industrial activity, and support local economies.

Power Sector and urban development Initiatives

In the power sector, Modi will inaugurate distribution projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme in Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar. These upgrades are expected to reduce breakdowns, modernize the grid, and improve service reliability, particularly during adverse weather.



Urban development projects will also be a focus. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the in-situ rehabilitation of slums at Ramapir No Tekro under the PMAY (U), lay foundation stones for widening of the Sardar Patel Ring Road, and strengthen water and sewerage infrastructure in Ahmedabad.



Additionally, a new Stamps and Registration Building in Ahmedabad West and a State-Level Data Storage Centre in Gandhinagar will enhance governance efficiency and digital services.

Green mobility focus