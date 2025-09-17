'PM Modi Understands the Power of Technology': Airtel's Sunil Bharti Mittal Wishes Him on 75th Birthday

Vadnagar: Modi’s Hometown With a 2,500-Year Legacy

Modi hails from Vadnagar, a quaint town in Gujarat’s Mehsana district. The town, with a history spanning over 2,500 years, has earned global recognition as the birthplace of India’s Prime Minister.



Transforming Investor Relations: The Japan Example

Mittal recounted a defining moment during Modi’s visit to Japan. “Especially in Japan, in their first visit, they gave a very good clarion call that I will make a desk in my PMO, which will be considered a single window clearance for Japan. And according to me, the current that ran in that hall, after that the industrialists of Japan, they started looking at India in a new way. And after that, as you know, a lot of Japanese investments flew through,” Mittal said.



This move fundamentally changed Japan’s perspective on investing in India, reflecting Modi’s ability to identify good ideas and execute them swiftly for national growth.



Pioneering Technology-Driven Grassroots Development

Mittal also highlighted Modi’s early adoption of technology during his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister. “Even during the time of the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he was the first Chief Minister who understood the power of the digital medium. So, at that time, technology was not so advanced. So, all the panchayats of Gujarat, all their villages, they connected all the panchayats through satellite. I am talking about a long time ago,” he said.



The project enabled every village panchayat to communicate directly with the government, allowing officials to address local issues related to agriculture, small businesses, and public welfare efficiently. Airtel partnered with the Gujarat government on this first-of-its-kind initiative, further underscoring Modi’s forward-thinking approach.



A Legacy of Inclusive Progress

Mittal’s reflections paint a picture of a leader deeply committed to inclusive growth and technology-enabled development. From pioneering digital connectivity in Gujarat’s villages to creating investor-friendly policies, Modi’s leadership has consistently combined innovation with accessibility.



“Whatever issues they had, of agriculture, of small businesses, they could attend them. And we, on behalf of Airtel, we joined that project with the Gujarat government. It was the first project of the country. So, at that time, there was a clear position that they understand the power of technology,” Mittal said, emphasizing Modi’s consistent focus on leveraging technology for national progress.