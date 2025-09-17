Updated 17 September 2025 at 12:26 IST
'PM Modi Understands the Power of Technology': Airtel's Sunil Bharti Mittal Wishes Him on 75th Birthday
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Sunil Bharti Mittal praised his visionary leadership and technology-driven approach, recalling how Modi transformed investor relations and grassroots development. Mittal highlighted Modi’s hometown Vadnagar, his pioneering VSAT project in Gujarat, and the single-window clearance for Japanese investors, reflecting the PM’s forward-thinking and inclusive growth strategy.
Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Airtel Enterprises, extended heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, highlighting his extraordinary leadership and innovative vision.
“Whenever we used to sit in meetings, especially in the UK, on 10 Downing Street… the things that came up very clearly… they used to understand that this is a good thing for the country. So, they used to amplify it with their counterpart, the Prime Minister,” Mittal said.
Vadnagar: Modi’s Hometown With a 2,500-Year Legacy
Modi hails from Vadnagar, a quaint town in Gujarat’s Mehsana district. The town, with a history spanning over 2,500 years, has earned global recognition as the birthplace of India’s Prime Minister.
Transforming Investor Relations: The Japan Example
Mittal recounted a defining moment during Modi’s visit to Japan. “Especially in Japan, in their first visit, they gave a very good clarion call that I will make a desk in my PMO, which will be considered a single window clearance for Japan. And according to me, the current that ran in that hall, after that the industrialists of Japan, they started looking at India in a new way. And after that, as you know, a lot of Japanese investments flew through,” Mittal said.
This move fundamentally changed Japan’s perspective on investing in India, reflecting Modi’s ability to identify good ideas and execute them swiftly for national growth.
Pioneering Technology-Driven Grassroots Development
Mittal also highlighted Modi’s early adoption of technology during his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister. “Even during the time of the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he was the first Chief Minister who understood the power of the digital medium. So, at that time, technology was not so advanced. So, all the panchayats of Gujarat, all their villages, they connected all the panchayats through satellite. I am talking about a long time ago,” he said.
The project enabled every village panchayat to communicate directly with the government, allowing officials to address local issues related to agriculture, small businesses, and public welfare efficiently. Airtel partnered with the Gujarat government on this first-of-its-kind initiative, further underscoring Modi’s forward-thinking approach.
A Legacy of Inclusive Progress
Mittal’s reflections paint a picture of a leader deeply committed to inclusive growth and technology-enabled development. From pioneering digital connectivity in Gujarat’s villages to creating investor-friendly policies, Modi’s leadership has consistently combined innovation with accessibility.
“Whatever issues they had, of agriculture, of small businesses, they could attend them. And we, on behalf of Airtel, we joined that project with the Gujarat government. It was the first project of the country. So, at that time, there was a clear position that they understand the power of technology,” Mittal said, emphasizing Modi’s consistent focus on leveraging technology for national progress.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th birthday, Mittal’s tribute underscores the global and local impact of his leadership—from Vadnagar to international boardrooms. His ability to combine vision, technology, and inclusivity continues to define India’s growth story, inspiring both industry leaders and citizens alike.
