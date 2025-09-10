Updated 10 September 2025 at 18:47 IST
PM Modi–Xi Thaw Opens Door For BYD’s Next Big EV Bet In India
BYD is preparing a renewed India push as diplomatic ties with China improve. Senior leaders will visit soon to review operations, with plans to launch the affordable Atto 2 EV. The move signals BYD’s intent to challenge Tata and Mahindra while exploring battery partnerships amid India’s EV drive.
BYD Co., the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker, is preparing to step up its India play after years of muted activity, as easing tensions between New Delhi and Beijing open new avenues for business, according to an exclusive report by Bloomberg.
According to people familiar with the matter, BYD’s India Managing Director Ketsu Zhang is set to travel to India in the coming months — his first visit in five years, as per a report by the aforementioned newswire agency.
The Shenzen-based carmaker has already begun securing visas for senior executives and engineers, who will restart training programmes, inspect equipment, and review the state of BYD’s facility in southern India.
The renewed focus comes as BYD evaluates the launch of its Atto 2 compact electric SUV, likely to debut early next year. Expected to be priced below Rs 2 million despite high import duties, the model would mark BYD’s most affordable offering in India, placing it in direct competition with Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra in the mass-market EV space.
BYD currently sells four models in India, including the Atto 3, and ranks as the country’s fourth-largest EV maker by sales. The firm is also seeking regulatory clearances to expand beyond the current 2,500-unit annual import limit.
The timing of BYD’s renewed push coincides with a broader diplomatic reset. In August, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held their first meeting in years, signaling an intent to move past border tensions. Shortly after, India resumed business visas and direct flights for Chinese travelers — developments that have given companies like BYD fresh confidence.
While no immediate new investments are expected, executives are likely to explore opportunities in local battery pack assembly. BYD is also in preliminary talks with the Adani Group for potential collaboration in lithium-ion battery manufacturing.
