PM Modi–Xi Thaw Opens Door For BYD’s Next Big EV Bet In India

BYD Co., the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker, is preparing to step up its India play after years of muted activity, as easing tensions between New Delhi and Beijing open new avenues for business, according to an exclusive report by Bloomberg.



According to people familiar with the matter, BYD’s India Managing Director Ketsu Zhang is set to travel to India in the coming months — his first visit in five years, as per a report by the aforementioned newswire agency.

The Shenzen-based carmaker has already begun securing visas for senior executives and engineers, who will restart training programmes, inspect equipment, and review the state of BYD’s facility in southern India.



The renewed focus comes as BYD evaluates the launch of its Atto 2 compact electric SUV, likely to debut early next year. Expected to be priced below Rs 2 million despite high import duties, the model would mark BYD’s most affordable offering in India, placing it in direct competition with Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra in the mass-market EV space.