PM Narendra Modi Meets Qualcomm CEO; Discusses AI And Innovation
Prime Minister Modi met Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, praising the company’s support for India’s semiconductor and AI goals, while China launched an antitrust probe into Qualcomm’s Autotalks acquisition.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, Modi's office said in a statement on Saturday.
"It was a wonderful meeting with Mr. Cristiano R. Amon and discussing India's strides in AI, innovation and skilling. Great to see Qualcomm’s commitment towards India’s semiconductor and AI missions. India offers unmatched talent and scale to build technologies that will shape our collective future," Modi said in a post on X.
On Friday, China initiated an investigation into the U.S. semiconductor manufacturer over its acquisition of Israel's Autotalks, China's market regulator said.
China's State Administration for Market Regulation said the probe would look at whether Qualcomm violated China's antitrust law by not lawfully declaring some details in its acquisition of the Israeli chip designer.
