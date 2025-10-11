PM Narendra Modi Meets Qualcomm CEO; Discusses AI And Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, Modi's office said in a statement on Saturday.

"It was a wonderful meeting with Mr. Cristiano R. Amon and discussing India's strides in AI, innovation and skilling. Great to see Qualcomm’s commitment towards India’s semiconductor and AI missions. India offers unmatched talent and scale to build technologies that will shape our collective future," Modi said in a post on X.





On Friday, China initiated an investigation into the U.S. semiconductor manufacturer over its acquisition of Israel's Autotalks, China's market regulator said.