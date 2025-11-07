Gold Gains On Softer Dollar, Increasing Bets Of Fed Rate Cut

Meanwhile, benchmark U.S. 10-year yields fell from a one-month high hit on Thursday. The Fed cut interest rates last week and Chair Jerome Powell suggested it might be the last reduction in borrowing costs for the year. * The U.S. economy shed jobs in October amid losses in the government and retail sectors, while cost-cutting and the adoption of artificial intelligence by businesses led to a surge in announced layoffs, data showed on Thursday.



A weak jobs market typically makes interest rate cuts more likely. Market participants now see a 69% chance of a Fed rate cut in December, up from close to 60% in the previous session. * A congressional impasse has resulted in what is now the longest-ever U.S. government shutdown, which has forced investors and the data-dependent Fed to rely on private sector indicators. * Non-yielding gold tends to do well in a low-interest-rate environment and during times of economic uncertainty.



Bullion has fallen close to 8% after hitting a record high of $4,381.21 on October 20. Major stock indexes fell sharply, with technology and consumer discretionary shares leading losses in the S&P 500. * Elsewhere, spot silver firmed 0.6% to $48.26 per ounce, platinum slid 0.6% to $1,532.09 and palladium rose 0.5% to $1,380.91. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY Oct 0745 France Reserve Assets Total Oct 1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls Oct 1330 US Unemployment Rate Oct 1330 US Average Earnings YY Oct 1500 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Nov